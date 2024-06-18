Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,934 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IBMP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,611 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

