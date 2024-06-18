Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 701,752 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 701,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800,000. Analog Devices comprises 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Analog Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.73. The company had a trading volume of 747,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,356. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

