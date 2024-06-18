Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 189,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,852. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

