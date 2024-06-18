Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $173.45 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,451,000. Snap-on accounts for about 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.32. 60,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,225. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.88.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,314. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.