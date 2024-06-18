Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $173.45 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,451,000. Snap-on accounts for about 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.32. 60,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,225. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.88.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,314. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

