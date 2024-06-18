Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,576. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

