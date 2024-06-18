Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $699,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.49.

SHOP traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

