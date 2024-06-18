Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 183,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,826. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $869.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

