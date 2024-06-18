Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 24,540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 2,247,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,331. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

