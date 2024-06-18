Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $22.28 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,294 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,282,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,626,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $13.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

