Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $29.74 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,961,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,736,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,699,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 962,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 2,235,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

