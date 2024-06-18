Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $55.17 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,317,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,166,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $9,868,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $614,104,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $4,473,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 431,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,703. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

