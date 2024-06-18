Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 758,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Graco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

Graco stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. 161,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,475. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

