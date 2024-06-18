Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.57. 374,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.38. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

