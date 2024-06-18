ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $109.44. 1,884,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

