Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.7% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $262.92. The stock had a trading volume of 297,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Get Our Latest Report on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.