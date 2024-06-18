Contrasting Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and Energem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.29 billion 2.45 -$302.12 million ($1.35) -10.33 Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 97.33

Energem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -22.27% -19.32% -3.67% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Bloom Energy and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bloom Energy has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bloom Energy and Energem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 1 8 9 0 2.44 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.69, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Energem.

Summary

Energem beats Bloom Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

