Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Up 3.4%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 29,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 16,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

