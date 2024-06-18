Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in May

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,569,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 468,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,079. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.56.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.