Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 263,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 119,204 shares.The stock last traded at $30.54 and had previously closed at $29.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 182.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.1832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

