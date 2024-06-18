Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $222.48 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $6.41 or 0.00009926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00040216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

