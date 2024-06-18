Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $940.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $890.00 to $940.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $867.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $777.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.23. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $516.54 and a 52-week high of $870.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,916,118,000 after buying an additional 473,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,694,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,040,000 after buying an additional 210,586 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,147,000 after buying an additional 285,533 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after buying an additional 3,100,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

