Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.3% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $685.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $616.48 and a 200 day moving average of $571.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $687.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

