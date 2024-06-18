Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Regions Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,317,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,318. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

