Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 906 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,218,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.06. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

