Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,100 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 637,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 2.2 %

CRESY opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $485.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.3826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

