Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Update

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.42. 1,177,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.97. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

