Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGEM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

