Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

CTOS stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,151.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at $690,151.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.