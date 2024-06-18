Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.57

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 177084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $22,473,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 213,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $88,885,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

