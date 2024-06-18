David Scott Offer Sells 7,037 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $220,258.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Scott Offer sold 11,056 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $356,003.20.

On Tuesday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $369,345.62.

On Thursday, May 9th, David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $976,879.05.

FLEX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 4,453,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 290.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Flex by 79.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,910 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $2,399,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

