Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Dayforce Price Performance

DAY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,465. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 148.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. Analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

