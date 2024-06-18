DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBVT stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

