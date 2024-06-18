DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DBVT
DBV Technologies Price Performance
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DBV Technologies
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.