Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.45

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 1958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $615.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

