Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,776,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 5,440,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,404.8 days.
Delivery Hero Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $48.00.
About Delivery Hero
