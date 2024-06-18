Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,776,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 5,440,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,404.8 days.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

