Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE:DLA opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.07.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
