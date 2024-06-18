Dentgroup LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. 233,932 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

