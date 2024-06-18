Dentgroup LLC Has $508,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,580,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,729,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after buying an additional 81,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.08. 541,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,263. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

