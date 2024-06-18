Dentgroup LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAT traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 218,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,526. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $575.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

