Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $130.44

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $130.44 and last traded at $130.56, with a volume of 173226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.77.

Diageo Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

