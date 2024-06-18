Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,474,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $142.94. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

