Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 61,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.60.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.