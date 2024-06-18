Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Arden Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.82% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after buying an additional 2,659,216 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after acquiring an additional 974,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,714 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,850,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,413,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,491 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

