Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Reduced by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 518,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,163. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

