Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.