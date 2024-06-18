Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.38

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 191265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,403 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,634 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,946,000 after acquiring an additional 321,343 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,704,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,814,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.