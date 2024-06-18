Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,882,000 after acquiring an additional 112,236 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,806,000 after buying an additional 111,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after buying an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. 577,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

