Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

IRON has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.57.

IRON stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

