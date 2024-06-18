DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DocGo Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DocGo stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 232,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,833. The firm has a market cap of $326.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. DocGo has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insider Activity at DocGo

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

