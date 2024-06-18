Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.26 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00110467 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008762 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,762,196,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.