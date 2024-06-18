Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.6 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of DRUNF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

